Work is being done to improve the reliability of services for passengers whilst reducing the impact of unplanned disruptions.

For these changes to safely take place the following change to services will be in place:

The project aimed at improving reliability and reducing service disruption is expected to be completed in early 2022.

No trains to or from Leeds before 11:40am on Sunday 31 October - passengers reminded to check their journey.

Changes to services on Saturday 30 October and after 11:40am on Sunday 31 October.

On Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 October, teams will be working to prepare the new track crossover and install new overhead wires. They will also be installing the new under track crossing between platforms three and four, which is required for signalling cables to pass under the track.

This work is in preparation for teams to lift, replace and completely remodel the track between platforms four and six later this year. This upgrade will help to boost reliability for passengers in the North, allow more trains to run and reduce the impact of future unplanned disruption on the railway.

For this latest stage of work to be carried out safely, the following changes for passengers will be in place:

Saturday 30 October – A reduced train service will run to and from Leeds station with some replacement bus services in place.

Sunday 31 October – No trains will run to or from Leeds station before 11:40am. A reduced service will then be in place for the rest of the day, with buses connecting passengers.

Replacement buses will pick up on New Station Street with National Rail advising passengers to plan ahead and check their journey via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator, allowing plenty of time to travel.

Matt Rice, North and East Route Director for Network Rail, said: “Our teams are making solid progress on platforms four-six and while it might not be the most visually spectacular upgrade, the work here will make a meaningful difference for everyone who uses Leeds by having fewer late running trains.

“We’re doing as much as we can without needing to use bus replacements, but that’s unavoidable for a few days in October and I’m asking those who might be making a last-minute decision to catch the train over the coming weekends to check their journey times before they travel.”

The project is expected to be completed in early 2022.

The full details of services affected on Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 October are as follows:

Saturday 30 October

Northern trains will run between York, Harrogate and Horsforth. Buses will connect passengers between Horsforth and Leeds

An amended timetable will run between Leeds and Skipton. Passengers will need to change trains at Skipton for services to Morecambe/Carlisle.

Buses will replace Northern trains between Leeds and Kirkstall Forge

LNER services to/from Harrogate will start/end at Leeds

Sunday 31 October (before 11:40am)

Buses will replace CrossCountry services between Wakefield Westgate and Leeds, and between York and Leeds.

LNER trains will start/end at Doncaster, Wakefield Westgate or York. A replacement bus service will run to/from Leeds.

TransPennine Express trains will run to an amended timetable. Replacement buses will connect passengers between Huddersfield/Selby and Leeds/York.

Buses will replace Northern trains between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate, where passengers will be able to connect to Doncaster or Sheffield via Moorthorpe.

Buses will replace Northern services between Leeds and Knottingley.

Buses will replace Northern trains between Leeds and Wakefield Kirkgate, where passengers can connect to Barnsley, Sheffield and Nottingham.

Buses will replace Northern services between Leeds and Selby.

Buses will connect passengers between Leeds and Skipton.

Sunday 31 October (after 11:40am)

Northern trains will run between York, Harrogate and Horsforth. Buses will connect passengers between Horsforth and Leeds.

An amended timetable will run between Leeds and Skipton. Passengers will need to change trains at Skipton for services to Morecambe/Carlisle.

Buses will replace Northern trains between Leeds and Kirkstall Forge.

LNER services to/from Harrogate will start/end at Leeds.