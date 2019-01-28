UPDATED: Traffic queuing on M62 after multi-car crash

Have your say

Traffic is currently queueing on the M62 due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The vehicles involved have now been moved and traffic is moving again, but congestion is still heavy in the area.

Highways England urged drivers to take care on the busy motorway with one lane of the eastbound carriageway shut between junction 24 for Ainley Top and junction 25 for Wakefield Road.

Lane three was closed to traffic and drivers are being asked to adhere to lane closures.

The Highways England tweet said: "#M62 eastbound between J24 #AinleyTop and J25 #CliftonWood.

M62 stock image

"We have a lane three closure set due to a collision involving multiple vehicles. #TrafficOfficers are en-route.

"Please adhere to the lane closure and pass with care."

