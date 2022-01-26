Traffic officer are still advising Wednesday morning commuters to allow extra time for their journeys though as the incidents have led to tailbacks for several miles.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The first crash happened on the M62 eastbound between junctions 30 for Oulton and junction 31 for Normanton with two out of the three lanes having to be closed. In another incident, also eastbound, there were two of four lanes closed between junction 26 for Bradford and the M606 and Junction 27 for Leeds and the M621.