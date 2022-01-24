UPDATE: Delays of 45 minute and 11 miles of congestion on M62 after earlier crash
A lane which had been closed on the M62 following a crash earlier this morning has re-opened but there are still long delays.
Lane four was closed on the M62 eastbound between junction 25 at Brighouse for the A644 Huddersfield and junction 26 for Bradford and the M606 and the A58.
It has now been re-opened and the incident cleared but National Highways says traffic is backed up to junction 22.
