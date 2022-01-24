Lane four was closed on the M62 eastbound between junction 25 at Brighouse for the A644 Huddersfield and junction 26 for Bradford and the M606 and the A58.

It has now been re-opened and the incident cleared but National Highways says traffic is backed up to junction 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crash has led to 11 miles of congestion on the M62 this morning.