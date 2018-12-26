Two car crash causing Boxing Day delays on M62

Have your say

A two car crash closed a lane of the M62 - causing delays for commuters on Boxing Day.

Highways England tweeted to warn people of the disruption on the westbound carriageway between junction 23 at Outlane and junction 2 at Rishworth.

Lane three was blocked for a period, but the vehicles have now been moved tot he hard shoulder, but delays are still being felt in the area.

Traffic is reportedly building back to junction 24 for Ainley Top.

The tweet said: "M62 westbound between J23 #Outlane & J22 #Rishworth we have a 2 car accident blocking lane 3.

"Traffic Officers just arriving on scene and will assess if we can clear to the hardshoulder.

"Traffic builidng back to J24 #AinleyTop as a result"

