Trinity Leeds responds after six floors of cars trapped in Leeds car park

Trinity Leeds have responded after six floors of cars were trapped for hours in the city centre car park.

On Sunday, April 14 cars were stuck in hour-long queues due to roadworks near the entrance to the car park on Swinegate.

A spokesperson for Trinity Leeds said: “We were not made aware of the planned roadworks and this caused traffic issues outside the Trinity Leeds car park.

"We can only apologise to customers who were delayed exiting the car park yesterday afternoon.”

People the YEP spoke to were very frustrated and there was a number of cars beeping their horns out of anger.

One woman we spoke to as we entered the car park warned us "not to bother" trying to get a car out.

She said it was "chaos" and she and her friends had abandoned their car and gone back into town.

-> No-parking sign stuck on police car brands officers 'stupid' as they attend burglary

Another woman we spoke to on the stairs had to leave her car to fetch food for her baby.

She had been there over an hour.

She said: "No one knows what is going on or if we will have to pay extra. We've been told we can get an extra hour and a half but after that - we would have to pay.

"We have a baby in the car with us and she has been screaming. I've had to leave to get her something to eat and drink."

Mrs Fisher, 29, had been stuck on the sixth floor for more than an hour and has seen people abandon their cars out of frustration.

Mrs Fisher said: "There are hundreds of cars just at a standstill.

"Apparently it's because of roadworks at the bottom of the road but they should have been managed better. Someone needs to be accountable."

Joanne Moule, 50, from Leeds had left her car to try and find out what was happening.

She said: "We've been here hours. It's because they haven't stopped the oncoming traffic so it's all jammed at the bottom.

"They need to manage the road better and release 50 cars at a time - they have to keep the flow going.

"We saw it was busy but we didn't expect it to be like this. Nightmare."

Leeds Council has been contacted for comment.

-> Leeds teenagers arrested for "stabbings" of two boys in Valley Gardens