Trike crashes into road sign warning drivers of high casualty rate on M62

The driver of a motortrike collided with two road signs on a killer stretch of road near the M62 in West Yorkshire.

The vehicle, a Can Am Spyder F3 three-wheeled motorbike, came to rest next to a sign on a slip road warning drivers of its casualty rate - which has seen 33 motorists killed or injured at the roundabout approach in the past five years.

The rider's injuries are not life-threatening and no other vehicles were involved.

A photo of the aftermath of the ironic collision was posted on M62 motorway officer PC Martin Willis's Twitter page.

