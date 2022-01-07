TransPennine to cut trains in and out of Leeds from Monday as network deals with Covid-19 staff shortages

From Monday (January 10) the rail service will be operating an alternate schedule in an attempt to increase travel reliability.

Revised timetables, will mean changes to services across all TransPennine routes and will see services reduced to provide a greater level of certainty for customers.

The amended plan is being brought in due to disruption, caused by increased levels of sickness and the ongoing impact of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

In a statement Matthew Golton, Managing Director for TransPennine Express said: “While we are disappointed to be making these changes and reducing services, our priority is keeping people moving and providing a greater level of certainty for our customers.

“We are sorry for any disruption this may cause to journeys and we will continue to regularly review these changes in line with the current situation.”

Customers are advised to check before they travel and allow for more time. If a service does not operate, tickets will be valid on the next available TransPennine Express service.

Service changes from Monday:

North TransPennine route:

Leeds – Huddersfield and Huddersfield - Manchester stopper services will continue to operate hourly.

Scarborough – Manchester Victoria/Liverpool Lime Street hourly services will be replaced with a Scarborough – York hourly service, with additional peak time extensions to/from Leeds. Newcastle – Liverpool Lime Street, a service every hour in each direction.

Redcar Central – Manchester Airport, a service every hour in each direction.

Hull – Manchester Piccadilly, a service every hour in each direction.

Edinburgh Waverley – Newcastle, five services per day in each direction.

Anglo-Scottish route:

Edinburgh Waverley – Manchester Airport, a service every two hours in each direction.

Glasgow Central – Manchester Airport, three services per day in each direction.

Liverpool Lime Street/Oxenholme – Glasgow Central, two services per day in each direction.