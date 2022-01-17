TransPennine Express to offer free hot drinks for rail customers as part of mental health push

The train company is encouraging customers to have a cuppa and catch up with someone they care about, and to check in on friends, family or colleagues, as it supports Samaritans’ Brew Monday campaign.

Anyone requesting a hot drink onboard a TPE service (where catering is available) whether it’s a soothing cup of tea or a delicious coffee, will receive this free of charge.

Those taking advantage of the offer are encouraged to tweet a picture of their complimentary cuppa using the hashtag #teaontpe.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “While the winter months and shorter days can be a struggle for some, it’s really important that we check in with one another, whatever the time of year and we are proud to be supporting Samaritans’ Brew Monday campaign by giving our customers a little treat.

“Anyone purchasing a hot drink onboard one of our services on Monday 17th January 2022 will receive this totally free of charge, with the drinks available on a first come, first served basis.”

While the third Monday in January is sometimes referred to as ‘the most difficult day of the year’, Samaritans is highlighting that there’s no such thing as ‘Blue Monday’ as people can feel a range of emotions any day of the year.

Although winter is thought to be one of the harder seasons with dark days and frosty nights, Samaritans volunteers hear similar concerns all year round from those that contact the charity. The main concerns include mental health and illness (46%), family (34%) and loneliness (28%)*.

Samaritans’ volunteers will be offering teabags at stations in January, including Grimsby Town from 10am to 4pm on the 17th, Huddersfield on the morning of the 19th and Hull Paragon on the morning of the 24th, and will also be talking to passengers about the importance of reaching out and talking.

Julie Bentley, Samaritans’ CEO said: “We’re so grateful to the rail industry for their support of Brew Monday again this year. Throughout the various lockdowns and restrictions, the pandemic has shown us that staying connected with others has been a vital part of getting people through difficult times.

"We know the impact talking and listening can have, and a cup of tea and a chat won’t solve everything, but it can be a start. You don’t have to have all the answers or solutions, you just need to listen and start a conversation which could just be the support that someone needs.”

