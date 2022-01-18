Trains cancelled between Leeds and Castleford due to freight train blocking line at Woodlesford

This is due to a freight train breaking down in Woodlesford, which means the line towards Castleford and Normanton is currently blocked.

Northern Rail said trains running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Disruption is expected until 8.30pm.

The train provider said the freight train driver is in contact with their maintenance control and a rescue loco is on the way to assist.

Trains from Leeds towards Castleford are unable to run.

Trains from Castleford towards Leeds are unable to run.

Trains from Leeds towards Normanton are unable to run.

The 5.5pm Leeds to Goole service is being delayed at Woodlesford.

The 6.03pm Leeds to Nottingham service has turned back at Woodlesford back towards Leeds, where the train will divert via Wakefield Westgate.