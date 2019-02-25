Train lines to be blocked in Leeds until at least 6pm

Have your say

Chaos continues for Leeds train passengers as Northern announce the line will be blocked until 6pm

Delays and cancelled trains are expected to continue as Northern announce that line disruption is expected until 6pm.

Damage to overhead electric wires between Leeds and Shipley means all lines are blocked.

Northern issued this statement in a tweet: "Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Leeds and Shipley all lines are blocked.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 6pm.

"Due to a problem with the overhead wires no trains are able to run between Leeds and Shipley. Staff are on site assessing the problem but are unable to give an estimate for repair at present.

“Trains are able to run Bradford to Ilkley and Shipley to Skipton but will be subject to short notice delays and cancellations."

Rail replacement buses are running from the affected stations but many passengers have been left stranded.

Engineers have released a photo of the damaged overhead power cable which is causing the disruption.

The downed cable can be seen lying almost at ground level - but it's not known if the damage was accidental or criminal.

