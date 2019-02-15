Train lines re-open after car rolled down railway embankment near Harrogate

All lines have re-opened after being closed earlier this evening.

Rush hour and commute services between Weeton and Pannall were either delayed or cancelled due to an incident near the line which left all lines blocked.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service have been working with British Transport Police and Network Rail to recover the car "which had left the road and travelled down an embankment stopping close to the railway line".

No-one was trapped during the incident and a winch has been used to move the car to a safe place.

Northern said that while the lines were now re-open there will still be delays to the backlog of services.