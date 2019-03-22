Traffic disrupted after three lane closure on the M62 Leeds

Have your say

Traffic was disrupted after a three lane closure on the M62 eastbound.

Highways England confirmed that it closed lanes 1, 2 and 3 between J29 Lofthouse and J30 Rothwell at about 4.45pm.

This was due to a broken down vehicle.

The vehicle was moved by traffic officers into the emergency layby at about 5pm.

Lane closures have now been removed.

The latest information shows that there are delays at 25 minutes between J27 Gildersome and J30 Rothwell. The average speed is 10 miles per hour.

Traffic is said to be very slow and congested and long delays remain.

