A burst water main on Viaduct Road in Kirkstall is expected to cause congestion in the area this evening.

A spokeswoman for Leeds council has said: "A 12 inch water main on Viaduct Road has been damaged.

"Yorkshire Water are in attendance and traffic is currently being managed with two way temporary traffic signals."

Leeds Travel Info tweeted: "Roadworks on Viaduct Road in Kirkstall between the A65 Kirkstall Road and Forge Lane."

Drivers should expect delays along Kirkstall Road.