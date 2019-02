Have your say

Traffic was disrupted this afternoon after a crash near Crossgates railway station.

Police were called at 1.13pm to reports of a collision on Station Road, outside the Station Hotel Pub.

There were reports of the car being on its side.

Any injuries sustained by two people inside the car are not thought to be serious.

Bus operator First said at 2.30pm that the southbound carriageway has been reopened to traffic.

Bus services running through the area were hit by delays and diversions.