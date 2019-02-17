Traffic delays after crash closes major Leeds road

A major road through Leeds has been closed after a crash

The A64 York Road is currently closed eastbound from Ivy street to Torre Road.

The A64 is currently closed. PIC: AA

Traffic is said to be building in the area.

This is a breaking incident, and we'll bring you an update as soon as we have it.