Traffic delays after crash closes major Leeds road Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A major road through Leeds has been closed after a crash The A64 York Road is currently closed eastbound from Ivy street to Torre Road. The A64 is currently closed. PIC: AA Traffic is said to be building in the area. This is a breaking incident, and we'll bring you an update as soon as we have it. Hundreds of passengers are stranded after sudden collapse of flybmi