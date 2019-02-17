Traffic delays after crash closed major Leeds road Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A major road through Leeds was closed earlier after a crash The A64 York Road was closed eastbound from Ivy street to Torre Road. The A64 is currently closed. PIC: AA Traffic was said to be building in the area. The road has since reopened. Hundreds of passengers are stranded after sudden collapse of flybmi West Yorkshire speed camera locations over the coming week