Tingley roundabout roadworks: How long it will take to complete and the closure in place

Tingley roundabout

Northern Gas Networks is carrying out work to replace the ageing metal gas main with new plastic pipes.

Work started on Wednesday July 28 and is expected to take three weeks.

The work is affecting Tingley roundabout at the slip road off the M62 westbound carriageway at junction 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lane closure will be in place on the roundabout heading towards Tingley Common throughout the three-week project.

The lane closure is expected to cause delays.

Northern Gas Networks said engineers will need to access some customer's homes to complete the project and ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas.

James Knox, business operations lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused during these critical works.