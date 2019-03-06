Timely reminder appears on huge Leeds billboard after large ball of wet wipes causes flooding

A huge billboard seen by thousands when entering Leeds city centre has been adorned with a timely message following flooding caused by wet wipes and concrete.

The billboard, which is situated just before the railway bridge on Whitehall Road East, has a timely message for residents heading into the city centre - thanks to Yorkshire Water.

The timely message on a Leeds billboard. PIC Alex Evans

It says: "Flushable wipes block pipes," in huge white letters, flanked by traffic warning-style graphics.

Underneath the main writing, it adds: "Remember Leeds, always put wipes in the bin, no matter what they say on the packet."

The huge blue signage stands out in the dark night sky due to the fact it is backlit.

And the message shouldn't be lost on residents of the city, after a large ball of wet wipes contributed to the flooding of a street this morning.

Several cars had been abandoned, with only HGVs being high enough to safely pass through the stretch of Cross Green Approach in Cross Green.

The sign is part of Yorkshire Water's current campaign aimed at discouraging people from flushing such objects down their toilets.

Great timing!