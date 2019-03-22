Three casualties taken to hospital after fire crews attend serious crash in Drighlington

Have your say

Three fire crews attended a serious car crash on the Drighlington bypass on Thursday evening.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene of the crash at 7.51pm.

Two vehicles were involved in a serious accident at Drighlington bypass.

Two crews from Dewsbury and one from Cleckheaton attended the incident which involved two small vehicles.

One casualty was trapped in their car and needed to be removed by the fire service.

Three casualties were taken to hospital by paramedics.

The crash happened on the A650 which remains closed this morning in both directions from B6125 Field Head Lane to A58 Whitehall Road East.