This is why a major Leeds road near Armley Gyratory was closed

A major Leeds road near to Armley Gyratory was closed for a period on Wednesday morning after a woman was found on the wrong side of the railings of a footbridge.

The A643 in Holbeck was closed while police officers dealt with the incident.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 5.28am, police were called to a footbridge over the A643 near to Armley Gyratory where a woman had been found on the wrong side of the railings.

"A road closure was put in place while officers dealt with the incident.

"At 5.42am she was brought to safety by officers and detained under the Mental Health Act. The road was reopened."

