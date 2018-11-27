This is when the law says you can use your fog lights

Heavy fog makes driving a much more difficult task as visibility reduces and conditions worsen.

And when fog couples up with dark mornings and evenings - the situation can become very dangerous on the roads.

Driving in the fog can reduce visibility and make your journey much more dangerous.

READ: Why driving someone else's car is probably illegal even if you're both fully comp

Now we are well and truly in the midst of winter, more fog is likely to hamper our vision when we get behind the wheels of our vehicles.

Remaining vigilant, keeping a safe distant from the vehicle in front of us and watching our speed are all sure-fire ways to improve our control in foggy conditions, but what else can help?

According to the RAC, these are the things that all drivers should do when driving in the fog:

They say that before entering fog, you should check your mirrors, then slow down.

Drivers should then maintain a greater distance between themselves and the car in front, increasing the gap to four seconds from the recommended two.

Make sure to use wipers and to keep the windscreen demisted to aid visibility.

If the word ‘fog’ is shown on a signal, but the road is clear, motorists should be prepared for a sudden bank of fog or drifting, patchy fog.

Use your lights if visibility is reduced to 100 metres (328 feet) or roughly the length of a football pitch.

It is important drivers make sure they know where the fog-light switch is before they set off.

Do not use full beam, because the fog reflects the light back, reducing visibility even further.

Do not attempt to navigate using the tail lights of the car in front, as these can give a false sense of security.

If visibility is very limited, wind down windows at junctions and crossroads to allow you to listen out for approaching traffic.

If visibility is so poor that you really cannot see, you should consider stopping until it is safe to continue.

READ: Why police can seize your car if you're not covered for commuting insurance

When should drivers use fog lights?

The Highway Code (rule 226) states that fog lights should only be used in the fog, when visibility drops below 100 metres (328 feet) which is roughly the length of a football pitch.

Not using your fog lights when appropriate could impact upon the safety of yourself and those around you when driving.

If while driving in fog your car is involved in an accident and you weren't using your fog lights, it could invalidate your insurance.

Is it ever against the law to drive with your fog lights on?

The Road Vehicles Lighting Regulations 1989 prohibits the use of front and rear fog lights to dazzle other drivers when visibility is not reduced or when the vehicle is parked. Using fog lights in drizzle and rain is therefore not allowed.

READ: Are you really insured? Police in Yorkshire issue warning over 'ghost broking' scam

You are even eligible for a fine from the police if caught.

Once the fog has lifted, switch off your fog lights. There will be symbol on your car’s dashboard or on the fog light button itself: it’s normally an amber indicator for rear fog lights and a green one for front fog lights.