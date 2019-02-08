This is how you can get a free taxi if your bus is late in Leeds

Have your say

A new Leeds initiative means you can get a free taxi if your last bus is late.

Customers can call a taxi and claim the cost back from the bus company if their last bus doesn't arrive within 20 minutes of the scheduled time.

This applies to all three major bus companies that operate in Leeds - First, Arriva and Transdev.

However, people will need to make sure they ask the taxi driver for a receipt in order to claim it back.

The Bus18 Initiative also promises that anyone who isn't happy with their bus journey can claim a free travel voucher.

Travellers have to contact the bus operator to ask for the free journey voucher which can then be used on a future date.

Bus18 Initiative is a partnership programme by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the Leeds City Region's main bus companies.

It aims to make buses easy to use; reduce emissions and improve customer satisfaction and passenger experience.

