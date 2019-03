These are the listed buildings in Yorkshire that will be destroyed or partially destroyed by HS2 according to environmental impact assessments.

1. Church of All Saints The setting of the Grade II* listed Church of All Saints would be permanently affected, according to government reports.

2. Tower Works Construction would result in permanent adverse effects on the setting of two Grade II* listed buildings at Tower Works - the Boiler House Chimney and the Giotto Tower Dust Extraction Chimney.

3. Bilham Belvedere Summer House. Construction of the proposed scheme would permanently affect the setting of the Grade II listed Bilham Belvedere Summer House.

4. Victoria Bridge Construction would result in permanent adverse effects on the setting of two Grade II listed buildings - Victoria Bridge and Victoria Mills East and North East Ranges.

