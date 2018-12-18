These 46 streets in Chapel Allerton will soon have a 20mph speed limit

Nearly 50 streets in Chapel Allerton will be subject to new 20mph speed limits in 2019.

The ward is the latest to be subject to Leeds City Council's £500,000 programme to improve road safety across the city.

Newton Road will become 20mph

The changes will be advertised to drivers in January 2019 and will be implemented by April, once objections have been considered.

The streets selected in Chapel Allerton focus on areas close to two primary schools, St Matthew's C of E and Bracken Edge.

They include Newton Road, which links Chapeltown Road with Harehills Lane and passes both Bracken Edge Primary School and the rear of Chapel Allerton Hospital.

The streets that will go down to 20mph are:-

- Wensley Avenue

- Wensley Drive

- Moor Farm Gardens

- Wensley Crescent

- Woodcliffe Crescent

- Grosvenor Park

- Allerton Hill

- Wood Lane

- Wood Hill Avenue

- Wood Close

- Wensley View

- St Matthew's Walk

- Halcyon Hill

- Roundhay Mount

- Cross Roundhay Avenue

- Roundhay Grove

- Roundhay Crescent

- Roundhay Avenue

- Sycamore Avenue

- Roundhay View

- Roundhay Place

- Back Roundhay View

- Roundhay Gardens

- Back Roundhay Crescent

- Mount Pleasant Avenue

- Bracken Edge

- Sunny Bank

- Roxholme Road

- Sunny Bank View

- Sunny Bank Grove

- Roxholme Avenue

- Roxholme Place

- Roxholme Terrace

- Newton Garth

- Newton Road

- Newton Walk

- Woodland Grove

- Back Newton Grove

- Brandon Way Crescent

- Mansion Gate

- Mansion Gate Drive

- Charnley Drive

- Oldfield Court

- Teale Drive

- Teale Court