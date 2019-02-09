Storm Erik causing travel disruption in Leeds

Have your say

LEEDS has been battered by Storm Erik with fallen trees causing travel disruption across the city this morning.

There are reports of high winds leading to a number trees falling on to roads across the city today (Sat Feb 9).

Police were called to Meanwood Road in Leeds after a tree fell on to the carriageway.

First West Yorkshire said in a tweet this morning that a fallen tree on Stanks Drive in East Leeds has led to diversions for buses.

And Metro Travel News tweeted to say high winds are causing delays to some bus services and that a tree has fallen on Weetwood Lane in Lawnswood.