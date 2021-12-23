Stagecoach bus services cancelled across Yorkshire in New Year as drivers go on indefinite strike
Stagecoach has announced buses in many parts of Yorkshire will be cancelled from January 1 - and it's not clear when services will be up and running again.
Stagecoach Yorkshire has confirmed bus drivers will take indefinite strike action in the New Year due to an ongoing pay dispute.
From January 1, 2022, a large number of bus services in Barnsley, Rotherham, Dearne Valley, and West Yorkshire will be cancelled.
Meanwhile, the strike will impact bus timetables in Sheffield from January 2, 2022.
Stagecoach stated that most services will not be running from these dates, with the exception of dedicated school buses.
In Sheffield, a limited service on a small number of routes will continue to run, with the timetable yet to be announced.
The company urged people to make alternative travel arrangements during this time.
“We have worked very hard to avoid this action and are extremely sorry for the disruption this will cause,” a spokesperson stated.
The services below are operated by other depots and therefore will not be included in the strike action and will run as normal.
Services in Sheffield which will still run a normal service:
All Supertram services
X17 - Barnsley - Meadowhall - Sheffield- Chesterfield - Matlock
43/44 - Sheffield - Woodseats - Chesterfield
50/50a - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Chesterfield
53 - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Mansfield
65 - Meadowhall - Sheffield - Buxton
80/80a Sheffield - Crystal Peaks - Killamarsh - Chesterfield
Services in Rotherham which will still run a normal service:
19/19A Rotherham - Worksop
Services in Doncaster which will run a normal service:
21 Doncaster - Worksop
22 Doncaster - Worksop
25/25X Doncaster - Worksop
29 Doncaster - Retford
98 Doncaster - Gainsborough
99 Doncaster - Retford
Services in Barnsley which will run a normal service:
X17 - Barnsley - Meadowhall - Sheffield- Chesterfield - Matlock