Mark Hamilton, a retired 30 year veteran of the West Yorkshire fire service, was left "fuming" after he was flashed doing 39mph in what he thought was a 40mph zone on York Road.

He was travelling along the A64, running between Temple View Road and the Hope Inn, with a subsequent Freedom of Information request discovering that some 26,000 drivers had been caught on the 0.3 mile stretch in the past year alone with fines totalling a substantial £2.6m.

YEP readers have largely dismissed the anger of ex-firefighter Mark Hamilton after an FOI request discovered that 26,000 drivers have been caught on the same stretch of road in the past year. Picture: Adobe Stock.

Mr Hamilton has subsequently accused local authorities of "moneymaking" but this claim has been dismissed by some YEP readers.

"Speeding is speeding" pointed out one reader. "He was speeding.....get over it." added another.

Another questioned how Mr Hamilton could have missed the signs.

"Many people still see speeding as acceptable but if you speed you are breaking the law its as simple as that." he said.

But some readers hit out at the signage with one pointing out: "26,000 means the signage is wrong. You want to give people the chance to comply not just catch them out."

Another spoke of being caught out themselves.

"When the cameras first become active there was not a speed sign where you come on from the Irish Centre for at least a week after. It caught thousands and that is wrong." he said

"Anyone coming on to what they think is a 40mph road from that fast junction can easily hit 30mph plus without prior notice as that’s what you do to join a fast road like York Road."

"It caught me out and I’ve driven on the road for 25 years, its always been a 40mph road."