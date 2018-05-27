Speed cameras in Leeds from May 28

Here are speed camera locations in Leeds from Monday, May 28.

Please note locations are subject to change without notice.

A58 Easterley Road, Leeds: Between Oakwood Lane Roundabout and Boggart Hill Drive.

Dewsbury Road, Woodkirk: Between Quarry Lane & Lowry Road.

Broad Lane, Sandford: Between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane.

A653 Dewsbury Road, Leeds city centre: Between Holmes Street and Victoria Road.

A639, Methley: Between the junction with the Hollings and 110M East of Green Row.l

A65 Otley Road, Guiseley: Between A6038 and B6153.

Whitehall Road, Drighlington: Between 40 metres east of King Street and 75 metres East of Old Lane.

A62 Gelderd Road, Gildersome: Between 42A Gelderd Road and the railway bridge.