Speed cameras in Leeds from March 12

Here are the mobile speed camera locations from Monday, March 12

Please note they are subject to change without notice.

Broad Lane, Sandford: Between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane.

A653 Dewsbury Road, Leeds city centre: Between Holmes Street and Victoria Road.

A58 Easterley Road, Leeds: Between Oakwood Lane Roundabout and Boggart Hill Drive.

A61 Harrogate Road, Leeds: Between Fir Tree Lane and Alwoodley Lane.

A65 Otley Road, Guiseley: Between A6038 and B6153.

A61 Wakefield Road, Rothwell: Between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane.

Whitehall Road, Drighlington: Between 40 metres east of King Street and 75 metres East of Old Lane.

A62 Gelderd Road, Gildersome: Between 42A Gelderd Road and the railway bridge.

