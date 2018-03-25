Speed camera locations in Leeds from March 26

Here are the locations of mobile speed cameras in Leeds from Monday, March 26.

Please note locations can change without notice.

Broad Lane, Sandford: Between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane.

A653 Dewsbury Road, Leeds city centre: Between Holmes Street and Victoria Road.

A58 Easterley Road, Leeds: Between Oakwood Lane Roundabout and Boggart Hill Drive.

A61 Harrogate Road, Leeds: Between Fir Tree Lane and Alwoodley Lane.

A65 Otley Road, Guiseley: Between A6038 and B6153.

A61 Wakefield Road, Rothwell: Between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane.

Whitehall Road, Drighlington: Between 40 metres east of King Street and 75 metres East of Old Lane.

A62 Gelderd Road, Gildersome: Between 42A Gelderd Road and the railway bridge.

