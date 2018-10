A rocket with two astronauts on board bound for the International Space Station has malfunctioned during take off this morning.

The Soyuz rocket’s booster engines failed and the crew are going to attempt to make an emergency landing.

The space craft had blasted off moments earlier from a launch site in Kazakhstan.

A search and rescue team has been sent to the site where the craft is expected to make its emergency landing.

The Soyuz has one American and one Russian on board.