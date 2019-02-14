Severe traffic in Leeds city centre due to rush hour crashes

Have your say

There is a build up of traffic in Leeds city centre including the A58 Inner Ring Road and Boar Lane.

A broken down car at the end of entry slip road on to the A58(M) Inner Ring Road near Clay Pit Lane is causing traffic to build up in the city centre.

Queues are stretching from New York Road to the Armley Gyratory.

Delays are also expected on Boar Lane.

Leeds Travel Info tweeted: "Delays on eastbound Boar Lane and York Street between City Square and the bus station."

Metro Travel News has also tweeted: "Peak time congestion causing delays across Leeds with tailbacks in the city centre on Boar Lane and York Street between City Square and the bus station."

Traffic may continue to be affected throughout the evening due to a planned anti-Brexit March.

West Yorkshire Police advise that there will be a march in the city centre this evening.

The March will start at 6pm on City Square and follow the following route: City Square, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street, Vicar Lane and the Headrow.