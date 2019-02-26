Severe delays of almost TWENTY minutes on M62 in West Yorkshire

Have your say

Motorists are being warned of delays of up to 18 minutes on the M62 in West Yorkshire this morning.

A broken down vehicle in lane one of the eastbound carriageway is causing lengthy tailbacks at junction 26 for Chain Bar.

Highways England say traffic officers are en-route to the scene, with the AA reporting that jams are already stretching back to junction 25.

The vehicle has now been moved, but traffic is still congested in the area.

A broken down vehicle in lane one of the eastbound carriageway is causing lengthy tailbacks at junction 26 for Chain Bar.

