Seven more road closures set to impact Leeds motorists with 30 minute delays expected

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start this week:

M1: From 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound to M62 westbound, link closed and M62 westbound, junction 29, entry slip road closure for electrical repairs, diversion route in place via national highways network.

M1: From 8pm January 10 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closures for inspection works.

M621: From 8pm January 10 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 clockwise and anticlockwise, junction 1 to junction 7, Lane closure for inspection/ survey.

M621: From 9pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 anti- clockwise, junction 4 to junction 3, slip road closure for inspection/ survey, diversion route in place via local highway authority and national highways network.

A58: From 9pm January 10 2022 to 6am March 31 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 30, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

M62: From 8pm January 12 to 6am January 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 29, entry slip road closure for technology works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

A62: From 8pm January 17 to 6am January 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction27, Lane closures for technology works, diversion via Local authority and Nation Highways networks.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.