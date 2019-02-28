Serious collision on A59: Emergency services work to free trapped woman

A stretch of the A59 has been blocked in both directions as the emergency services attempt to free an elderly woman left trapped following a serious road traffic collision.

Emergency service crews were called out to the incident today (Thursday, February 28) at 3.23pm, at the A59 between Skipton and Bolton Abbey at the Halton East junction.

North Yorkshire Police say a car overturned on the road, and the driver, a woman in her seventies, is 'conscious and breathing but is currently trapped.'

A spokesperson said the road is completely blocked in both directions and urged members of the public to avoid the area whilst the emergency services responded to the collision.