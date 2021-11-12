Rush hour delays as 13 bus services in West Yorkshire affected by peak congestion
At least 13 bus services are currently delayed in West Yorkshire - as delays of more than half an hour are announced for commuters this evening.
First West Yorks released a social media update to warn commuters of long delays.
The services affected currently are: Services 614/615/616/617/618/620/636/637/686/687/X11/65/55
The update said: "Peak times causing delays on some services of up to 30 minutes. There may be disruptions and possible cancellations to some journeys."
In a further tweet, the service said Leeds traffic was particularly heavy.
The statement said: "Friday afternoon peak time conditions starting to effect services with average delays between 25 and 15 minutes. We do apologise for the inconvenience caused."
More to follow.
