Rush hour delays as 13 bus services in West Yorkshire affected by peak congestion

First West Yorks released a social media update to warn commuters of long delays.

The services affected currently are: Services 614/615/616/617/618/620/636/637/686/687/X11/65/55

The update said: "Peak times causing delays on some services of up to 30 minutes. There may be disruptions and possible cancellations to some journeys."

In a further tweet, the service said Leeds traffic was particularly heavy.

The statement said: "Friday afternoon peak time conditions starting to effect services with average delays between 25 and 15 minutes. We do apologise for the inconvenience caused."

More to follow.