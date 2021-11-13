The construction of the new flyover started in May 2020 after Leeds City Council said the old one reached the end of its usable life.

Since then, the southern section of the bridge has been demolished and rebuilt and the northern section was demolished earlier this year.

Regent Street flyover

In this next, final phase, the northern bridge will be rebuilt ahead of the scheme completing in spring 2022.

The northern bridge beam installation will need a series of consecutive night closures of the A64(M)/A64 and A61./

The closures are planned from November 21 for seven nights, with a further two weeks of A61 night-time closures required

The times of these closures are as follows:

21 November to 28 November; A61 and A64(M)/A64; From 8pm (A61) and 10pm (A64(M)) to 5:30am.

29 November to 2 December; A61; From 8pm to 5:30am.

3 December – 12 December, A61: From 9pm to 5.30am.

A specialist mobile crane will be used to install the bridge beams, weighing a total of 220 tonnes.

The bridge will have an overall total span of approximately 66m, with the largest steel beam measuring 44m in length and weighing 69 tonnes.

The team have now surpassed 150,000 hours of work on the project – half of which was through the lockdowns.

Coun Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council's executive member for infrastructure and climate said: “We continue to make good progress with this important scheme to replace a key piece of the city’s infrastructure.

"The next phase will take place using night shifts to avoid as much disruption as possible especially in the run up to the important Christmas period; we are working very closely with businesses and stakeholders to keep them informed of progress and next steps.

“I am pleased that this scheme is on schedule to be complete by spring 2022 – the maintenance of this essential route is absolutely key to keeping traffic flowing around the city.”

“We would like to thank everyone again for their patience; we are conscious that there are a lot of works taking place around the city at this moment. We’re asking that people continue to allow extra time for travel and if possible to walk, cycle or use the bus, particularly in the lead up to Christmas when roads start to get busier.”