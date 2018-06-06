Road closure: Police warn drivers to avoid A642 Wakefield Road in Lepton after serious collision

Drivers in West Yorkshire are being warned to avoid the main road through Lepton this morning as police continue to work at the scene of a serious collision.

It was shortly after 3am that West Yorkshire Police first advised that the A642 Wakefield Road was shut.

The force said the road, which runs through the suburb in Huddersfield, would be closed for most of the morning.

Further details of the collision are yet to be released.

