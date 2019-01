Have your say

A major Leeds road has been closed after reports of a 'police incident'.

The A643 in Holbeck is currently blocked southbound from the A58 to the M621 at junction two at Elland Road.

Police are reportedly at the scene

Traffic is thought to be coping well despite the closure.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.

We will bring you updates as we have them.

