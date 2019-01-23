Range Rover driver fined for parking outside village primary school near Leeds

Have your say

A 'selfish' 4x4 driver has been fined for parking on 'keep clear' road markings outside a village school.

The Range Rover was found outside Ben Rhydding Primary School by police officers from Ilkley.

The Range Rover was parked outside Ben Rhydding Primary School

The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice for the offence.

Back in October, police had a crackdown on parents parking in an unsafe and selfish manner outside Churwell Primary School in Morley.

In a blitz last February, cars were slapped with penalty notices for obstructing pavements.

The DVLA's official advice for parking near schools

DO NOT stop or park:

- near a school entrance

- anywhere that would prevent access for emergency vehicles

- at or near a bus or tram stop or taxi rank

- on the approach to a level crossing/tramway crossing

- opposite or within 10 metres (32 feet) of a junction, except in an authorised parking space

- in front of an entrance to a property

- on a bend Leeds