Pudsey Pacers' popular event will see runners make their way through the streets and valley of Pudsey, before ending the run at Pudsey Park.

There will also be a 2.5km family-friendly run, as well as a short run around the park designed for children under eight.

The family friendly run starts at 10am, while the Pudsey Legal 10k kicks off at 10.45am.

Here is the full route and road closures in place:

Family-friendly run route

Start 10am Pudsey Cenotaph on Carlisle Road/South Parade, along Carlisle Road, left turn on to Fartown, Roker Lane, left turn on Littlemoor Road, along to left turn on Radcliffe Lane and up to Park entrance.

Road closures for family-friendly run

Carlisle Road, Cenotaph area, top of South Parade will be closed at 9.45am until the start, Carlisle Road will remain closed until the last runners have turned left on to Fartown at 10.10am.

Fartown, from Carlisle Road to junction of Roker Lane and Littlemoor Road will be closed from 9.55am to 10.30am.

Littlemoor Road from Roker Lane along to Radcliffe Lane will be closed from 10am to 10.30am.

Radcliffe Lane 10.10am to 10.30am.

Pudsey Legal 10k run route

Start 10.45am Pudsey Cenotaph, South Parade to Littlemoor Road. Left turn on to Littlemoor Road, left turn on to Radcliffe Lane, left turn on to Chapletown, left turn on to Carlisle Road, right turn on to Fartown, left turn on to Bankhouse Lane and into the Valley.

Returning from Tyersal Lane, Smalewell Road, right turn Green Lane, left turn Greentop, proceed on to Fartown, Roker Lane, left turn on to Littlemoor Road, along to left turn on Radcliffe Lane and up to Park entrance.

Road closures for Pudsey Legal 10k

Cenotaph area, and top of South Parade from 10.30am to 11.05am

South Parade to Littlemoor Road, Radcliffe Lane to junction with Church Lane / Chapletown, 10.40am to 11am

Church Lane / Chapeltown, Carlisle Road to Fartown 10.45am to 11.05am

Fartown from Carlisle Road junction to Bankhouse Lane junction and Bankhouse Lane to Bankhouse / Fulneck (Bankhouse Public House) 10.50am to 11.15am

Tyersal Lane, Smalewell Road to Green Lane, Greentop from 11.00am to 11.45am

Runners cross Fartown at Carlisle Road junction 11am to 11.50am

Fartown, to Roker Lane 11.05am to 12pm

Littlemoor Road from Roker Lane junction to Radcliffe Lane, Radcliffe Lane to Park 11.10am to 12.15pm.