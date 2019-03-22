Pro-Brexit go-slow lorry protest set to hit M1 and Yorkshire motorways tonight and Saturday

Truck and HGV drivers across Yorkshire will put in place a series of demonstrations on Friday night and Saturday morning, threatening to disrupt rush hour traffic.

Drivers are being warned of potential disruption across the whole of the UK road network tonight with a number of slow moving convoys aiming to take to Britain’s roads at around 6.30pm.

Traffic could be impacted by the protests

The M1, M18, M62 and A1M are all set to be targeted. The only confirmed route is one which involves the M1 and M18, but protesters are encouraging drivers in other areas to follow suit.

The go-slow's South Yorkshire branch is set to start in Doncaster on Saturday, March 23 and head onto the M18 and then the M1.

The Yorkshire Brexit Action Group said: "Slow driving on the South Yorkshire M/A road network.

"We’ve got quite a few turning up, but more the merrier. Let’s show these in Westminster that we will not sit idly by and take away what we vote for. Let’s hold the line in the name of democracy.

"11am meeting at the park and ride next to Morrisons in Doncaster DN4 5JP.

"Setting off at 11:30 we are going on to the M18 southbound on to the M1 southbound around the roundabout at the A57 Worksop North on the M1 back on to the M18 North on the A1 up to Warmsworth roundabout back down the A1 back on to the M18 back to the park and ride at Morrisons."

A spokesman for the Yorkshire Brexit Action Group said: "Our plans are to stage a go slow on all major roads and trunk roads in demonstration to the unwillingness of the elected to deliver the result of the people."

A bus has also been laid on to help others join the demonstration.

Organiser Chris Hicks of Yorkshire Brexit Action Group, said: “We wanted to give non-drivers the chance to get involved, which is why we are laying on a bus.

“People will be able to come along and join the convoy so their voices are heard.”

He added: “We don’t want to cause any disruption to people going about their every day lives which is why we have chosen the time and route to cause the minimum amount of problems.

Brexit delay agreed

Today, a delay has been agreed on Brexit which will mean the UK remains in the European Union until at least May 22.

The condition of the extension is that MPs must back Theresa May's new deal, or leave with no deal on May 22.

There have also been suggestions that some of the UK’s other ports could be blockaded by drivers across the weekend as tensions rise over Brexit.