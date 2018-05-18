Police warning to avoid Leeds district after 'serious police incident'

0
Have your say

West Yorkshire Police have urged people to avoid a Leeds district due to a 'serious police incident' which is causing long delays.

UPDATE: Sad news after 29-year-old killed in ring road horror crash

West Yorkshire Police issued a warning on Twitter to stay away from the Lower Wortley area of the city due to the incident on the Ring Road, close to Butterbowl Drive.

The tweet read: "Serious police incident on the Ring Road, Lower Wortley near to Butterbowl Drive.

"Long delays, please avoid the area."

Police

Police

A woman in her 80s has been taken to LGI with life-threatening injuries following the crash on East Parade, in Harrogate. (Google Maps)

Woman, 85, transferred to Leeds with life-threatening injuries after Harrogate crash

Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling, officially opened a new section of Britains longest road.

£400million upgrade to A1 (M) near Catterick opened by Chris Grayling