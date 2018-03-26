Police re-issue fatal collision appeal in Leeds as arrested driver is released

Police have renewed an appeal for information after a pedestrian died following being hit by a car in Leeds.

It happened on Friday night (March 23) and officers say they are particularly keen to trace the occupants of a small white car which was travelling along Middleton Lane in the direction of Thorpe around the time.

The incident occurred at around 9.25pm on Middleton Lane and involved a black Vauxhall Vectra which at the was heading in the direction of Thorpe.

The 28 year old driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation

Any witnesses to the incident and anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident or the circumstances leading up to it are asked to contact the police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 13180138562.