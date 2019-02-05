Police patrols for dodgy parking outside Leeds primary school as Audi owner slapped with fine

Have your say

Police have issued a warning about dodgy parking near Leeds schools after the owner of this white Audi was slapped with a parking fine.

The owner was parked badly outside Westerton Primary in Tingley.

The Audi was fined by West Yorkshire Police who were patrolling outside Westerton Primary in Tingley.

-> Woman trapped in car after crash in Leeds as fire crews called out

Officers from Morley Neighbourhood Policing Team were patrolling outside the school on Monday afternoon to observe and take action against dangerous parking.

A number of motorists were spoken to, in particular the owner of the pictured vehicle which received a parking fine for causing an obstruction.

West Yorkshire Police said: "We cannot stress enough the importance of safer parking when dropping off and picking up outside schools.

"We aim to improve the safety of your children and reduce the dangers of road safety.

This car was slapped with a parking fine outside Westerton Primary in Tingley on Monday.

"Any vehicle which is seen to be causing an offence by parking in such manners will be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice.

"Please be mindful when parking your vehicles."