Police and ambulance called as woman hit by bus on A64 York Road in Leeds

A woman was taken to hospital after colliding with a bus on York Road in Leeds.

Police were called at 11.20am on Wednesday, January 23 by the ambulance service to reports of a bus colliding with a woman.

York Road. PIC: Google

The woman was taken to hospital with superficial facial injuries.

The incident happened on York Road, at the junction with Harehills Lane.

Heavy traffic is building on the westbound carriageway due to the accident, but bus services19, 19A, 40 and 56 are said to be back to normal.

There is also a burst water main in the same area - details of which can be found here.

