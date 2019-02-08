Plans for bus strikes in Leeds cancelled

Union plans to hold a strike ballot at First bus group in Leeds have been cancelled.

Unite had been preparing to ballot its 3,500 members at First West Yorkshire, First York and First South Yorkshire over potential industrial action.

Planned strike action on Leeds buses has been cancelled.

Read more: First Leeds bus strike threat as union presses forward with ballot plans

The union were demanding that two dismissed senior reps be immediately reinstated and claimed that First Group had been conducting a campaign of “anti-trade union activities”.

Following a successful appeal, the two members of staff have been reinstated and the ballot cancelled.

Unite regional coordinating officer Steve Clark said on Friday: “We are pleased to confirm that the two Unite senior reps at First West Yorkshire & North Yorkshire have now been reinstated, following a successful appeals’ procedure.

“Whilst the details of the case remain confidential, the outcome decision has been accepted by both reps and the union.

“Unite has now cancelled the planning for industrial action ballots at First West Yorkshire & North Yorkshire.

“We wish to build on the solid foundations that we now have with the First Group management and enter into a constructive dialogue to create a new era of employment relations going forward.”

Read more: These Leeds bus services are changing their timetables and routes this month

A spokesman for First West Yorkshire said: “We are now in a position to confirm that the internal appeals process has concluded and whilst the details of the case remain confidential, the outcome decision has been accepted by both employees and their trade union, Unite.

"We have a good relationship with Unite and we will continue to work closely with them.”