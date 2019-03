Where are the planned roadworks in Leeds? Note - photos are to illustrate the roads where planned roadworks will be, not precise locations on the roads.

1. Leeds Manor Road, Holbeck, until March 17.

2. Leeds Vicarage Road, Hyde Park, until August 12.

3. Leeds Marsh Street, Rothwell, until April 22.

4. Leeds Marshall Street, Holbeck, until June 2020.

