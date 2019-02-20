Photo and video as car and bus crash causes delays outside Leeds Morrisons

Have your say

A car and bus crash is causing traffic delays and disruption outside Morrisons in Bramley.

Police are directing traffic around a crash in Swinnow Road which is causing some delays on the road.

The traffic issues are also affecting First Bus services including routes 4, 9 and X11.

First Bus said in a tweet: "Service Update- Leeds RTC at Swinnow - Temporary diversion in place affecting Service 4, 9 & Bradford Service X11."

More in news: More in news: Pillion passenger thought he “must be dead” as scooter crashed during Leeds police chase

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called at about 3.40pm to reports of a collision.

A spokesperson said: "The incident happened near to the Morrisons petrol station and a collision happened between a car and a bus.

A car crash is causing traffic delays and disruption outside Morrisons in Bramley.

"Stanningley Road was blocked due to the collision.

"There are no reported injuries."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 989 of 20 February.

More in news: Woman sexually assaulted outside Club Mission in Leeds - CCTV appeal